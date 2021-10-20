Newport News Daily Weather Forecast
NEWPORT NEWS, VA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 20
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 77 °F, low 53 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 7 mph
Thursday, October 21
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 80 °F, low 63 °F
- Windy: 23 mph
Friday, October 22
Chance of Rain Showers
- High 74 °F, low 57 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, October 23
Slight chance of rain showers then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 70 °F, low 52 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
