Newport News Daily Weather Forecast

NEWPORT NEWS, VA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, October 20 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 77 °F, low 53 °F Breezy: 3 to 7 mph



Thursday, October 21 Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight High 80 °F, low 63 °F Windy: 23 mph



Friday, October 22 Chance of Rain Showers High 74 °F, low 57 °F Light wind



Saturday, October 23 Slight chance of rain showers then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 70 °F, low 52 °F Light wind



