Grand Rapids, ND

Daily Weather Forecast For Grand Rapids

Grand Rapids Bulletin
Grand Rapids Bulletin
 8 days ago

GRAND RAPIDS, ND(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DxpGK_0cWxL4DW00

  • Wednesday, October 20

    Light rain likely during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 43 °F, low 25 °F
    • Windy: 28 mph

  • Thursday, October 21

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 45 °F, low 26 °F
    • Breezy: 3 mph

  • Friday, October 22

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 47 °F, low 26 °F
    • Breezy: 6 mph

  • Saturday, October 23

    Partly sunny then slight chance of light rain during the day; while chance of light rain then chance of rain and snow overnight

    • High 47 °F, low 35 °F
    • Windy: 22 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

