Daily Weather Forecast For Lily Bay Township
LILY BAY TOWNSHIP, ME(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 20
Mostly cloudy during the day; while mostly cloudy then isolated rain showers overnight
- High 51 °F, low 41 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 7 mph
Thursday, October 21
Chance of rain showers during the day; while rain showers likely overnight
- High 56 °F, low 48 °F
- Breezy: 7 mph
Friday, October 22
Chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight
- High 58 °F, low 36 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 8 mph
Saturday, October 23
Partly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then slight chance of rain and snow showers overnight
- High 50 °F, low 33 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0