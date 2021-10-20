Daily Weather Forecast For Lily Bay Township

LILY BAY TOWNSHIP, ME(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, October 20 Mostly cloudy during the day; while mostly cloudy then isolated rain showers overnight High 51 °F, low 41 °F Breezy: 2 to 7 mph



Thursday, October 21 Chance of rain showers during the day; while rain showers likely overnight High 56 °F, low 48 °F Breezy: 7 mph



Friday, October 22 Chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight High 58 °F, low 36 °F Breezy: 3 to 8 mph



Saturday, October 23 Partly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then slight chance of rain and snow showers overnight High 50 °F, low 33 °F Light wind



