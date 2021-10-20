CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lily Bay Township, ME

Daily Weather Forecast For Lily Bay Township

Lily Bay Twp Dispatch
 8 days ago

LILY BAY TOWNSHIP, ME(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UQKvU_0cWxL3Kn00

  • Wednesday, October 20

    Mostly cloudy during the day; while mostly cloudy then isolated rain showers overnight

    • High 51 °F, low 41 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 7 mph

  • Thursday, October 21

    Chance of rain showers during the day; while rain showers likely overnight

    • High 56 °F, low 48 °F
    • Breezy: 7 mph

  • Friday, October 22

    Chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 58 °F, low 36 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 8 mph

  • Saturday, October 23

    Partly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then slight chance of rain and snow showers overnight

    • High 50 °F, low 33 °F
    • Light wind

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
IN THIS ARTICLE
Lily Bay Twp Dispatch

Lily Bay Twp, ME
ABOUT

With Lily Bay Twp Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

