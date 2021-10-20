Daily Weather Forecast For Clayton Lake
CLAYTON LAKE, ME(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 20
Mostly cloudy then isolated rain showers during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 50 °F, low 36 °F
- Breezy: 6 mph
Thursday, October 21
Chance of rain showers during the day; while rain showers likely overnight
- High 54 °F, low 45 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 8 mph
Friday, October 22
Rain showers likely during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then patchy fog overnight
- High 58 °F, low 30 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 7 mph
Saturday, October 23
Patchy fog then partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 49 °F, low 30 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
