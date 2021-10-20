Daily Weather Forecast For Yuma Proving Ground
YUMA PROVING GROUND, AZ(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 20
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 81 °F, low 61 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Thursday, October 21
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 85 °F, low 62 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Friday, October 22
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 87 °F, low 60 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Saturday, October 23
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 81 °F, low 59 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
