White Oak, SC

White Oak Daily Weather Forecast

White Oak News Alert
 8 days ago

WHITE OAK, SC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CzR1a_0cWxKvDx00

  • Wednesday, October 20

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 51 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Thursday, October 21

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then isolated rain showers overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 60 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 8 mph

  • Friday, October 22

    Isolated rain showers then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 52 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, October 23

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 77 °F, low 53 °F
    • Light wind

