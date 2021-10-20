Victory Daily Weather Forecast

VICTORY, VT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, October 20 Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight High 59 °F, low 46 °F Breezy: 1 to 5 mph



Thursday, October 21 Chance of rain showers during the day; while rain showers overnight High 62 °F, low 49 °F Breezy: 6 to 9 mph



Friday, October 22 Rain showers likely then mostly cloudy during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight High 55 °F, low 34 °F Breezy: 1 to 5 mph



Saturday, October 23 Mostly cloudy during the day; while areas of frost overnight High 51 °F, low 32 °F Breezy: 6 mph



