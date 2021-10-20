Victory Daily Weather Forecast
VICTORY, VT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 20
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 59 °F, low 46 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 5 mph
Thursday, October 21
Chance of rain showers during the day; while rain showers overnight
- High 62 °F, low 49 °F
- Breezy: 6 to 9 mph
Friday, October 22
Rain showers likely then mostly cloudy during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 55 °F, low 34 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 5 mph
Saturday, October 23
Mostly cloudy during the day; while areas of frost overnight
- High 51 °F, low 32 °F
- Breezy: 6 mph
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0