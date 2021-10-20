CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sawyers Bar Daily Weather Forecast

 8 days ago

SAWYERS BAR, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UQKvU_0cWxKsZm00

  • Wednesday, October 20

    Rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then chance of light rain overnight

    • High 50 °F, low 44 °F
    • Breezy: 7 mph

  • Thursday, October 21

    Light rain during the day; while rain overnight

    • High 54 °F, low 41 °F
    • Windy: 24 mph

  • Friday, October 22

    Rain then rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers then light rain overnight

    • High 46 °F, low 38 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, October 23

    Rain during the day; while rain showers overnight

    • High 43 °F, low 39 °F
    • Light wind

