Sawyers Bar Daily Weather Forecast

SAWYERS BAR, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, October 20 Rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then chance of light rain overnight High 50 °F, low 44 °F Breezy: 7 mph



Thursday, October 21 Light rain during the day; while rain overnight High 54 °F, low 41 °F Windy: 24 mph



Friday, October 22 Rain then rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers then light rain overnight High 46 °F, low 38 °F Light wind



Saturday, October 23 Rain during the day; while rain showers overnight High 43 °F, low 39 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.