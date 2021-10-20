Santa Nella Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

SANTA NELLA, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, October 20 Chance of rain showers then partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then chance of rain showers overnight High 74 °F, low 60 °F 0 to 15 mph wind



Thursday, October 21 Chance of rain showers during the day; while rain showers overnight High 79 °F, low 60 °F Windy: 25 mph



Friday, October 22 Rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight High 67 °F, low 53 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Saturday, October 23 Mostly sunny then chance of rain showers during the day; while rain showers likely overnight High 69 °F, low 56 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.