Santa Nella Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
SANTA NELLA, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 20
Chance of rain showers then partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then chance of rain showers overnight
- High 74 °F, low 60 °F
- 0 to 15 mph wind
Thursday, October 21
Chance of rain showers during the day; while rain showers overnight
- High 79 °F, low 60 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Friday, October 22
Rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight
- High 67 °F, low 53 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Saturday, October 23
Mostly sunny then chance of rain showers during the day; while rain showers likely overnight
- High 69 °F, low 56 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0