CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Nella, CA

Santa Nella Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Santa Nella Digest
Santa Nella Digest
 8 days ago

SANTA NELLA, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2W8Z3A_0cWxKrh300

  • Wednesday, October 20

    Chance of rain showers then partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 74 °F, low 60 °F
    • 0 to 15 mph wind

  • Thursday, October 21

    Chance of rain showers during the day; while rain showers overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 60 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Friday, October 22

    Rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 67 °F, low 53 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Saturday, October 23

    Mostly sunny then chance of rain showers during the day; while rain showers likely overnight

    • High 69 °F, low 56 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Related
CNN

Billionaires' wealth has soared 70% in the pandemic. That's one reason why Democrats wanted to tax them.

(CNN) — Already massively wealthy, America's billionaires saw their collective fortunes soar more than 70% to more than $5 trillion during the pandemic. That's one reason why congressional Democrats were zeroing in earlier this week on this elite group of roughly 700 people to help pay for their massive social spending package. They abandoned the proposal after facing resistance from several moderate party members.
INCOME TAX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Santa Nella, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nws
CBS News

Jury awards $10 million to White hospital executive who claimed discrimination

A White man has been awarded $10 million by a federal jury that sided with his claim he was fired as part of a diversity effort by employer Novant Health. David Duvall, Novant's senior vice president of marketing and communications, was terminated without any notice on July 30, 2018, by the Winston-Salem, North Carolina-based not-for-profit health system, according to his 2019 complaint.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
Santa Nella Digest

Santa Nella Digest

Santa Nella, CA
25
Followers
275
Post
975
Views
ABOUT

With Santa Nella Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy