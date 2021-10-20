Daily Weather Forecast For Sandy Valley
SANDY VALLEY, NV(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 20
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 75 °F, low 51 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Thursday, October 21
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 78 °F, low 52 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Friday, October 22
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 80 °F, low 52 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, October 23
Partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 74 °F, low 50 °F
- Light wind
