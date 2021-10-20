CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pine Grove, OR

4-Day Weather Forecast For Pine Grove

Pine Grove Today
Pine Grove Today
 8 days ago

PINE GROVE, OR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Hj6hn_0cWxKoI600

  • Wednesday, October 20

    Chance of light rain during the day; while slight chance of light rain then mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 59 °F, low 40 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 8 mph

  • Thursday, October 21

    Light Rain

    • High 65 °F, low 45 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 8 mph

  • Friday, October 22

    Light Rain

    • High 55 °F, low 41 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, October 23

    Light Rain

    • High 53 °F, low 39 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Related
CNN

Billionaires' wealth has soared 70% in the pandemic. That's one reason why Democrats wanted to tax them.

(CNN) — Already massively wealthy, America's billionaires saw their collective fortunes soar more than 70% to more than $5 trillion during the pandemic. That's one reason why congressional Democrats were zeroing in earlier this week on this elite group of roughly 700 people to help pay for their massive social spending package. They abandoned the proposal after facing resistance from several moderate party members.
INCOME TAX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pine Grove, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newsbreak#Nws
CBS News

Jury awards $10 million to White hospital executive who claimed discrimination

A White man has been awarded $10 million by a federal jury that sided with his claim he was fired as part of a diversity effort by employer Novant Health. David Duvall, Novant's senior vice president of marketing and communications, was terminated without any notice on July 30, 2018, by the Winston-Salem, North Carolina-based not-for-profit health system, according to his 2019 complaint.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
Pine Grove Today

Pine Grove Today

Pine Grove, OR
7
Followers
242
Post
186
Views
ABOUT

With Pine Grove Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy