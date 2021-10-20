4-Day Weather Forecast For Pine Grove
PINE GROVE, OR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 20
Chance of light rain during the day; while slight chance of light rain then mostly cloudy overnight
- High 59 °F, low 40 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 8 mph
Thursday, October 21
Light Rain
- High 65 °F, low 45 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 8 mph
Friday, October 22
Light Rain
- High 55 °F, low 41 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, October 23
Light Rain
- High 53 °F, low 39 °F
- Light wind
