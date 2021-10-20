Pacific House Daily Weather Forecast
PACIFIC HOUSE, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 20
Chance of light rain during the day; while light rain likely overnight
- High 58 °F, low 49 °F
- Breezy: 6 to 9 mph
Thursday, October 21
Light rain likely during the day; while rain overnight
- High 62 °F, low 47 °F
- 5 to 12 mph wind
Friday, October 22
Rain then rain showers likely during the day; while chance of rain showers then slight chance of light rain overnight
- High 53 °F, low 41 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, October 23
Chance of rain during the day; while rain likely overnight
- High 53 °F, low 43 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
