Pacific House Daily Weather Forecast

PACIFIC HOUSE, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, October 20 Chance of light rain during the day; while light rain likely overnight High 58 °F, low 49 °F Breezy: 6 to 9 mph



Thursday, October 21 Light rain likely during the day; while rain overnight High 62 °F, low 47 °F 5 to 12 mph wind



Friday, October 22 Rain then rain showers likely during the day; while chance of rain showers then slight chance of light rain overnight High 53 °F, low 41 °F Light wind



Saturday, October 23 Chance of rain during the day; while rain likely overnight High 53 °F, low 43 °F Light wind



