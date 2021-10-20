CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pacific House, CA

Pacific House Daily Weather Forecast

Pacific House News Watch
Pacific House News Watch
 8 days ago

PACIFIC HOUSE, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aEJq1_0cWxKnPN00

  • Wednesday, October 20

    Chance of light rain during the day; while light rain likely overnight

    • High 58 °F, low 49 °F
    • Breezy: 6 to 9 mph

  • Thursday, October 21

    Light rain likely during the day; while rain overnight

    • High 62 °F, low 47 °F
    • 5 to 12 mph wind

  • Friday, October 22

    Rain then rain showers likely during the day; while chance of rain showers then slight chance of light rain overnight

    • High 53 °F, low 41 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, October 23

    Chance of rain during the day; while rain likely overnight

    • High 53 °F, low 43 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Related
CNN

Billionaires' wealth has soared 70% in the pandemic. That's one reason why Democrats wanted to tax them.

(CNN) — Already massively wealthy, America's billionaires saw their collective fortunes soar more than 70% to more than $5 trillion during the pandemic. That's one reason why congressional Democrats were zeroing in earlier this week on this elite group of roughly 700 people to help pay for their massive social spending package. They abandoned the proposal after facing resistance from several moderate party members.
INCOME TAX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pacific House, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newsbreak#Nws
CBS News

Jury awards $10 million to White hospital executive who claimed discrimination

A White man has been awarded $10 million by a federal jury that sided with his claim he was fired as part of a diversity effort by employer Novant Health. David Duvall, Novant's senior vice president of marketing and communications, was terminated without any notice on July 30, 2018, by the Winston-Salem, North Carolina-based not-for-profit health system, according to his 2019 complaint.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
Pacific House News Watch

Pacific House News Watch

Pacific House, CA
15
Followers
330
Post
589
Views
ABOUT

With Pacific House News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy