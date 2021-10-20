Oreana Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

OREANA, ID(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, October 20 Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight High 63 °F, low 36 °F Breezy: 2 to 7 mph



Thursday, October 21 Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight High 71 °F, low 42 °F Breezy: 3 to 8 mph



Friday, October 22 Chance of Light Rain High 65 °F, low 36 °F Light wind



Saturday, October 23 Chance of light rain during the day; while light rain overnight High 57 °F, low 36 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.