Oreana Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
OREANA, ID(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 20
Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 63 °F, low 36 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 7 mph
Thursday, October 21
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 71 °F, low 42 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 8 mph
Friday, October 22
Chance of Light Rain
- High 65 °F, low 36 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, October 23
Chance of light rain during the day; while light rain overnight
- High 57 °F, low 36 °F
- Light wind
