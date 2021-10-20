CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Post, WI

Wednesday set for rain in New Post — 3 ways to make the most of it

New Post Digest
 8 days ago

(NEW POST, WI) Wednesday is set to be rainy in New Post, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with rain Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for New Post:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CzR1a_0cWxKldv00

  • Wednesday, October 20

    Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 56 °F, low 37 °F
    • Windy: 30 mph

  • Thursday, October 21

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 49 °F, low 30 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Friday, October 22

    Partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 47 °F, low 29 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Saturday, October 23

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of rain and snow showers overnight

    • High 49 °F, low 30 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

#Rain And Snow#Wi
New Post, WI

New Post, WI
18
Followers
292
Post
1K+
Views
