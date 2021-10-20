Newell Weather Forecast
NEWELL, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 20
Chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then chance of light rain overnight
- High 50 °F, low 37 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Thursday, October 21
Light rain likely during the day; while rain overnight
- High 57 °F, low 34 °F
- Windy: 30 mph
Friday, October 22
Rain during the day; while chance of rain showers then light rain likely overnight
- High 50 °F, low 31 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, October 23
Light rain likely during the day; while rain showers overnight
- High 45 °F, low 30 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0