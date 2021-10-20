CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newell Weather Forecast

 8 days ago

NEWELL, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1krq2F_0cWxKklC00

  • Wednesday, October 20

    Chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then chance of light rain overnight

    • High 50 °F, low 37 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Thursday, October 21

    Light rain likely during the day; while rain overnight

    • High 57 °F, low 34 °F
    • Windy: 30 mph

  • Friday, October 22

    Rain during the day; while chance of rain showers then light rain likely overnight

    • High 50 °F, low 31 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, October 23

    Light rain likely during the day; while rain showers overnight

    • High 45 °F, low 30 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Newell Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

