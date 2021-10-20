New Shoreham Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

NEW SHOREHAM, RI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, October 20 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 69 °F, low 58 °F Breezy: 6 to 9 mph



Thursday, October 21 Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 70 °F, low 62 °F Windy: 28 mph



Friday, October 22 Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight High 68 °F, low 54 °F Breezy: 6 to 10 mph



Saturday, October 23 Chance of rain showers during the day; while rain showers likely overnight High 62 °F, low 48 °F 12 to 17 mph wind



