Wednesday rain in Mckenzie Bridge: Ideas to make the most of it

(MCKENZIE BRIDGE, OR) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Mckenzie Bridge Wednesday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with a rainy Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Mckenzie Bridge:

Wednesday, October 20 Rain showers likely during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then mostly cloudy overnight High 59 °F, low 42 °F Breezy: 5 to 8 mph



Thursday, October 21 Partly sunny then rain during the day; while rain overnight High 70 °F, low 43 °F Windy: 21 mph



Friday, October 22 Rain showers during the day; while light rain overnight High 55 °F, low 40 °F Light wind



Saturday, October 23 Rain showers during the day; while rain showers then light rain overnight High 54 °F, low 39 °F Light wind



This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.