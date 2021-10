Two wins in his last eight games against Power Five competition is not going to cut it for Dan Mullen at Florida, a program with SEC championship expectations annually intent on getting back to being a national title-contending team in short order. Mullen has taken over the SEC's "hottest seat," according to CBS Sports' Tom Fornelli, since coming off the 49-42 loss at LSU — a not-so-isolated incident of yet another loss to a team the Gators should've beaten. UF is outside of the AP Top 25 for the first time since September 2018, Mullen's first season in Gainesville.

