Halls Crossing, UT

Sun forecast for Halls Crossing — 3 ways to hit it head-on

Halls Crossing News Flash
 8 days ago

(HALLS CROSSING, UT) A sunny Wednesday is here for Halls Crossing, but if you haven’t got any ideas for taking advantage of it, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Check out these ideas along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Starting a new hobby can be intimidating at times, even hard, but there aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at your next pursuit. Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Halls Crossing:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HSJB6_0cWxKY7M00

  • Wednesday, October 20

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 64 °F, low 43 °F
    • Breezy: 3 mph

  • Thursday, October 21

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 66 °F, low 44 °F
    • Breezy: 2 mph

  • Friday, October 22

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 69 °F, low 45 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, October 23

    Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 67 °F, low 45 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

City
IN THIS ARTICLE
Halls Crossing, UT
ABOUT

With Halls Crossing News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

