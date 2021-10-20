CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grasmere, ID

Make the most of a cloudy Wednesday in Grasmere with these activities

 8 days ago

(GRASMERE, ID.) A cloudy day can feel like the perfect excuse to stay inside, but it doesn’t have to be. In fact, a cloudy Wednesday is perfect for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Sprints day: If you like exercise outdoors, a cloudy day can be the perfect opportunity to notch up the intensity. Without the sun beating down, joggers, cyclists and other fitness enthusiasts can push their limits in crisp cool air.

Yard work: Who likes baking under the sun while they rake leaves or mow the lawn? Keep it cool by stacking heavy yard work tasks on overcast days.

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with clouds Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Grasmere:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3F94vm_0cWxKSp000

  • Wednesday, October 20

    Mostly Cloudy

    • High 61 °F, low 41 °F
    • 6 to 14 mph wind

  • Thursday, October 21

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 70 °F, low 48 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Friday, October 22

    Mostly cloudy then chance of light rain during the day; while chance of light rain overnight

    • High 66 °F, low 38 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, October 23

    Chance of light rain during the day; while light rain likely overnight

    • High 53 °F, low 36 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Grasmere, ID
