Greenhorn Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
GREENHORN, OR Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 20
Chance of rain showers during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 47 °F, low 39 °F
- Breezy: 8 mph
Thursday, October 21
Partly sunny then slight chance of light rain during the day; while light rain overnight
- High 56 °F, low 45 °F
- Windy: 18 mph
Friday, October 22
Light rain then chance of rain and snow during the day; while chance of rain and snow overnight
- High 45 °F, low 31 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, October 23
Rain And Snow
- High 38 °F, low 32 °F
- Light wind
