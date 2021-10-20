CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenhorn, OR

Greenhorn Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

 8 days ago

GREENHORN, OR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4F5PkR_0cWxKPAp00

  • Wednesday, October 20

    Chance of rain showers during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 47 °F, low 39 °F
    • Breezy: 8 mph

  • Thursday, October 21

    Partly sunny then slight chance of light rain during the day; while light rain overnight

    • High 56 °F, low 45 °F
    • Windy: 18 mph

  • Friday, October 22

    Light rain then chance of rain and snow during the day; while chance of rain and snow overnight

    • High 45 °F, low 31 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, October 23

    Rain And Snow

    • High 38 °F, low 32 °F
    • Light wind

