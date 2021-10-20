CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Genoa, AR

Genoa is in for a sunny Wednesday — jump on it!

Genoa Bulletin
Genoa Bulletin
 8 days ago

(GENOA, AR) Sun alert! Get out and take advantage of the sun today with one of these unique ideas, or use them as inspiration for your own planning with our four-day forecast, based on NWS data.

Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!

Try a new hobby: Let’s face it — starting a new hobby can be frustrating at times, even hard, and that can be a disincentive to getting out of our comfort zones. There aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at rollerblading, bouldering, or whatever your next pursuit may be.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Genoa:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16rAhG_0cWxKMls00

  • Wednesday, October 20

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 63 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Thursday, October 21

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 56 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Friday, October 22

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 61 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, October 23

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 65 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Related
CNN

Billionaires' wealth has soared 70% in the pandemic. That's one reason why Democrats wanted to tax them.

(CNN) — Already massively wealthy, America's billionaires saw their collective fortunes soar more than 70% to more than $5 trillion during the pandemic. That's one reason why congressional Democrats were zeroing in earlier this week on this elite group of roughly 700 people to help pay for their massive social spending package. They abandoned the proposal after facing resistance from several moderate party members.
INCOME TAX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Genoa, AR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sunny Afternoon#Jump On It#Ar
CBS News

Jury awards $10 million to White hospital executive who claimed discrimination

A White man has been awarded $10 million by a federal jury that sided with his claim he was fired as part of a diversity effort by employer Novant Health. David Duvall, Novant's senior vice president of marketing and communications, was terminated without any notice on July 30, 2018, by the Winston-Salem, North Carolina-based not-for-profit health system, according to his 2019 complaint.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
Genoa Bulletin

Genoa Bulletin

Genoa, AR
27
Followers
283
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

With Genoa Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy