Dot Lake, AK

Daily Weather Forecast For Dot Lake

 8 days ago

DOT LAKE, AK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

  • Wednesday, October 20

    Partly sunny then slight chance of light snow during the day; while slight chance of light snow overnight

    • High 26 °F, low 18 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

  • Thursday, October 21

    Slight chance of light snow then partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of light snow overnight

    • High 25 °F, low 15 °F
    • Breezy: 10 mph

  • Friday, October 22

    Chance of light snow during the day; while slight chance of light snow then mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 23 °F, low 18 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, October 23

    Mostly Cloudy

    • High 27 °F, low 17 °F
    • Light wind

City
Dot Lake, AK
Dot Lake, AK
