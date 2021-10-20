Daily Weather Forecast For Dot Lake
DOT LAKE, AK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 20
Partly sunny then slight chance of light snow during the day; while slight chance of light snow overnight
- High 26 °F, low 18 °F
- 5 to 15 mph wind
Thursday, October 21
Slight chance of light snow then partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of light snow overnight
- High 25 °F, low 15 °F
- Breezy: 10 mph
Friday, October 22
Chance of light snow during the day; while slight chance of light snow then mostly cloudy overnight
- High 23 °F, low 18 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, October 23
Mostly Cloudy
- High 27 °F, low 17 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0