CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Craig, MT

Craig Daily Weather Forecast

Craig News Beat
Craig News Beat
 8 days ago

CRAIG, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vTY9i_0cWxKFan00

  • Wednesday, October 20

    Partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 65 °F, low 35 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 10 mph

  • Thursday, October 21

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 66 °F, low 36 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 8 mph

  • Friday, October 22

    Mostly sunny during the day; while chance of light rain overnight

    • High 70 °F, low 37 °F
    • Breezy: 6 to 10 mph

  • Saturday, October 23

    Slight chance of light rain then partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of light rain overnight

    • High 60 °F, low 35 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Related
WJHG-TV

Severe weather possible tonight

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A line of strong to severe storms will move through the panhandle tonight. The storms will bring a threat of damaging wind, 1-2″ of rain, and an isolated chance of tornadoes. The timing of the storms will primarily be between midnight and 6am. Winds will pick up tonight out of the SE at 5-15 mph and then increase to 15-20+ mph and shift from the SE to SW by morning. Most of the day Thursday will bring periods of sun and clouds w/highs in the mid to upper 70s. A few spotty showers & storms can not be ruled out.
PANAMA CITY, FL
The Morning Call

Wet weather forecast causes Colonial League Week 10 football schedule changes

The latest round of wet weather is forcing three Colonial League-Schuylkill League football games to change their start dates and/or times. The Catasauqua at Northwestern and Salisbury and Southern Lehigh games are bumped up one hour to 6 p.m. Friday. The Wilson at Notre Dame-Green Pond contest is now at 7 Saturday. All other regular-season finales are on as originally scheduled. Morning Call ...
CATASAUQUA, PA
Craig News Beat

Craig News Beat

Craig, MT
6
Followers
276
Post
375
Views
ABOUT

With Craig News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy