Coldfoot Daily Weather Forecast
COLDFOOT, AK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 20
Slight chance of light snow then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then chance of light snow overnight
- High 27 °F, low 19 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Thursday, October 21
Chance of light snow during the day; while chance of light snow then mostly cloudy overnight
- High 26 °F, low 16 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Friday, October 22
Mostly sunny then slight chance of light snow during the day; while chance of light snow overnight
- High 28 °F, low 21 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, October 23
Slight chance of light snow during the day; while slight chance of light snow then mostly cloudy overnight
- High 26 °F, low 21 °F
- Light wind
