Cima Daily Weather Forecast

CIMA, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, October 20 Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 67 °F, low 46 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Thursday, October 21 Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 70 °F, low 48 °F Breezy: 6 mph



Friday, October 22 Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 71 °F, low 46 °F Light wind



Saturday, October 23 Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 65 °F, low 44 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.