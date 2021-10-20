CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlantic City, WY

Take advantage of Wednesday sun in Atlantic City

Atlantic City Journal
 8 days ago

(ATLANTIC CITY, WY) A sunny Wednesday is here for Atlantic City, but if you haven’t got any ideas for taking advantage of it, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Check out these ideas along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!

Try a new hobby: Starting a new hobby can be intimidating at times, even hard, but there aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at your next pursuit. Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Atlantic City:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vTY9i_0cWxJgGV00

  • Wednesday, October 20

    Areas of fog then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 38 °F, low 30 °F
    • Windy: 21 mph

  • Thursday, October 21

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 46 °F, low 31 °F
    • 13 mph wind

  • Friday, October 22

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 49 °F, low 32 °F
    • Windy: 24 mph

  • Saturday, October 23

    Mostly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain and snow showers overnight

    • High 45 °F, low 29 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Atlantic City, WY

Atlantic City, WY
