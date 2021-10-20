Chicken Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
CHICKEN, AK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 20
Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 34 °F, low 20 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Thursday, October 21
Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then chance of light snow overnight
- High 33 °F, low 19 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Friday, October 22
Chance of Light Snow
- High 32 °F, low 22 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, October 23
Slight chance of light snow then mostly cloudy during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 32 °F, low 22 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0