Chicken Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

CHICKEN, AK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, October 20 Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight High 34 °F, low 20 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Thursday, October 21 Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then chance of light snow overnight High 33 °F, low 19 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Friday, October 22 Chance of Light Snow High 32 °F, low 22 °F Light wind



Saturday, October 23 Slight chance of light snow then mostly cloudy during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight High 32 °F, low 22 °F Light wind



