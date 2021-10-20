4-Day Weather Forecast For Lake Minchumina
LAKE MINCHUMINA, AK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 20
Slight chance of light snow during the day; while chance of light snow overnight
- High 33 °F, low 24 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Thursday, October 21
Chance of light snow during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 32 °F, low 22 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Friday, October 22
Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 31 °F, low 22 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, October 23
Mostly cloudy during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of light snow overnight
- High 32 °F, low 24 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0