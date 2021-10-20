Foraker Daily Weather Forecast

FORAKER, OK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, October 20 Sunny during the day; while clear overnight High 72 °F, low 41 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Thursday, October 21 Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 68 °F, low 43 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Friday, October 22 Mostly sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 73 °F, low 54 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Saturday, October 23 Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 79 °F, low 63 °F Windy: 25 mph



