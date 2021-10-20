CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shaniko, OR

3 ideas for jumping on Wednesday’s cloudy forecast in Shaniko

Shaniko Post
 8 days ago

(SHANIKO, OR.) A cloudy grey blanket is set to settle over Shaniko Wednesday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Sprints day: Beginners and veteran enthusiasts alike know the frustration of wanting to go all-out with a new exercise or technique, but being thwarted by a broiler summer day. A cloudy day can be a perfect opportunity to take things up a notch without overheating.

Yard work: It might not be the first thing people think of, but a cool day can also be great for more strenuous outdoor tasks like mowing the lawn.

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with clouds Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Shaniko:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AiVYo_0cWxJFd000

  • Wednesday, October 20

    Chance of light rain then partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 56 °F, low 41 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Thursday, October 21

    Partly sunny then chance of light rain during the day; while rain overnight

    • High 64 °F, low 44 °F
    • Windy: 18 mph

  • Friday, October 22

    Light Rain Likely

    • High 51 °F, low 40 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, October 23

    Light rain during the day; while light rain likely overnight

    • High 50 °F, low 37 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

