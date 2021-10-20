North Rim Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
Wednesday, October 20
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 54 °F, low 32 °F
- Breezy: 6 mph
Thursday, October 21
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 57 °F, low 34 °F
- Breezy: 7 mph
Friday, October 22
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 60 °F, low 33 °F
- 12 mph wind
Saturday, October 23
Partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 56 °F, low 32 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
