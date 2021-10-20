Rampart Weather Forecast

RAMPART, AK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, October 20 Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of light snow overnight High 34 °F, low 20 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Thursday, October 21 Chance of light snow during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 32 °F, low 20 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Friday, October 22 Partly sunny during the day; while slight chance of light snow overnight High 31 °F, low 21 °F Light wind



Saturday, October 23 Slight chance of light snow during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of light snow overnight High 31 °F, low 22 °F Light wind



