Brothers Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
BROTHERS, OR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 20
Chance of light rain during the day; while slight chance of light rain then mostly cloudy overnight
- High 54 °F, low 31 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Thursday, October 21
Partly sunny then chance of light rain during the day; while rain overnight
- High 63 °F, low 35 °F
- Windy: 31 mph
Friday, October 22
Rain during the day; while slight chance of light snow overnight
- High 52 °F, low 28 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, October 23
Light rain during the day; while light rain likely then chance of light snow overnight
- High 46 °F, low 27 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
