Armstrong, TX

Armstrong Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Armstrong Journal
 8 days ago

ARMSTRONG, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

  • Wednesday, October 20

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 65 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 10 mph

  • Thursday, October 21

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 67 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 9 mph

  • Friday, October 22

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 69 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 10 mph

  • Saturday, October 23

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 71 °F
    • 6 to 13 mph wind

Don't forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Armstrong Journal

With Armstrong Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

