Armstrong Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
ARMSTRONG, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 20
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 90 °F, low 65 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 10 mph
Thursday, October 21
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 89 °F, low 67 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 9 mph
Friday, October 22
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 88 °F, low 69 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 10 mph
Saturday, October 23
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 89 °F, low 71 °F
- 6 to 13 mph wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0