Daily Weather Forecast For Whitlash
WHITLASH, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 20
Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 50 °F, low 38 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Thursday, October 21
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 57 °F, low 39 °F
- Breezy: 10 mph
Friday, October 22
Partly sunny during the day; while chance of light rain overnight
- High 60 °F, low 42 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Saturday, October 23
Slight chance of light rain then partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 53 °F, low 38 °F
- Light wind
