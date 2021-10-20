CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maljamar, NM

Maljamar Weather Forecast

Maljamar News Alert
 8 days ago

MALJAMAR, NM(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

  • Wednesday, October 20

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 51 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Thursday, October 21

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 52 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Friday, October 22

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 54 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, October 23

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 54 °F
    • Light wind

