CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lukeville, AZ

Take advantage of Wednesday sun in Lukeville

Lukeville Post
Lukeville Post
 8 days ago

(LUKEVILLE, AZ) A sunny Wednesday is here for Lukeville, but if you haven’t got any ideas for taking advantage of it, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Check out these ideas along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!

Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Lukeville:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AYOA4_0cWxI7ge00

  • Wednesday, October 20

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 54 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 6 mph

  • Thursday, October 21

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 56 °F
    • Breezy: 7 mph

  • Friday, October 22

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 56 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, October 23

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 56 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Related
CNN

Billionaires' wealth has soared 70% in the pandemic. That's one reason why Democrats wanted to tax them.

(CNN) — Already massively wealthy, America's billionaires saw their collective fortunes soar more than 70% to more than $5 trillion during the pandemic. That's one reason why congressional Democrats were zeroing in earlier this week on this elite group of roughly 700 people to help pay for their massive social spending package. They abandoned the proposal after facing resistance from several moderate party members.
INCOME TAX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lukeville, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Truck#Nws
CBS News

Jury awards $10 million to White hospital executive who claimed discrimination

A White man has been awarded $10 million by a federal jury that sided with his claim he was fired as part of a diversity effort by employer Novant Health. David Duvall, Novant's senior vice president of marketing and communications, was terminated without any notice on July 30, 2018, by the Winston-Salem, North Carolina-based not-for-profit health system, according to his 2019 complaint.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
Lukeville Post

Lukeville Post

Lukeville, AZ
0
Followers
180
Post
17
Views
ABOUT

With Lukeville Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy