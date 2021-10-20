CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, ID

Wednesday rain in Atlanta: Ideas to make the most of it

Atlanta Post
Atlanta Post
 8 days ago

(ATLANTA, ID) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Atlanta Wednesday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with rain Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Atlanta:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14rhl7_0cWxHZ6i00

  • Wednesday, October 20

    Isolated rain showers during the day; while chance of light rain then mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 58 °F, low 32 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 8 mph

  • Thursday, October 21

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 66 °F, low 39 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 7 mph

  • Friday, October 22

    Chance of light rain during the day; while light rain likely overnight

    • High 64 °F, low 29 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, October 23

    Chance of rain and snow during the day; while light rain then rain and snow overnight

    • High 50 °F, low 26 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Atlanta Post

Atlanta Post

Atlanta, ID
