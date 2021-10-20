CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
British Airways Nashville to London service to resume in December

By Alicia Patton
WKRN News 2
 8 days ago

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – British Airways has confirmed to News 2 that the airlines will restart its direct service to Nashville starting early December.

The airline announced it will resume its direct service between Nashville and London starting Dec. 9 after pausing the service in February.

In a release , the airline announced the A380 aircraft will re-join the fleet as US borders reopen for international travel.

The Biden administration announced plans to allow vaccinated overseas visitors starting next month.

This will be the airline’s biggest schedule since March 2020 with additional services available all across the globe.

A British Airways spokesperson told News 2 the direct flights from Nashville to London will be operated on a three-a-week service.

WKRN News 2

WKRN News 2 in Nashville is your source for breaking news, weather, sports, and entertainment across Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky (https://www.wkrn.com/).

