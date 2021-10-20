British Airways Nashville to London service to resume in December

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – British Airways has confirmed to News 2 that the airlines will restart its direct service to Nashville starting early December.

The airline announced it will resume its direct service between Nashville and London starting Dec. 9 after pausing the service in February.

In a release , the airline announced the A380 aircraft will re-join the fleet as US borders reopen for international travel.

The Biden administration announced plans to allow vaccinated overseas visitors starting next month.

⏩ Find more Top Stories from wkrn.com

This will be the airline’s biggest schedule since March 2020 with additional services available all across the globe.

A British Airways spokesperson told News 2 the direct flights from Nashville to London will be operated on a three-a-week service.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRN News 2.