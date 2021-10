BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Mayor Brandon Scott on Tuesday announced Baltimore City is investing $50 million of the city’s American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding in violence prevention efforts over the next three years. The mayor made the announcement in the Park Heights neighborhood of northwest Baltimore, an area Scott said is known for historic levels of violence. He would know, as Park Heights is where Scott grew up. “I went to elementary school at Malcolm X down the street, and remember even when one of our teachers, Ms. Lombardi, was shot at this corner of Shirley and Reisterstown Road. It’s very personal...

