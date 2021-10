With the Mets unlikely to pry either David Stearns or Billy Beane away from their current teams, their front office search may now pivot to promoting an assistant general manager from another club to general manager or promoting a GM to president of baseball operations, reports Andy Martino of SNY. Martino also notes that acting GM Zack Scott has “made a very strong impression” on Sandy Alderson and Steve Cohen and it remains a possibility that he will be promoted.

MLB ・ 11 DAYS AGO