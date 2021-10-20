Jarbidge Weather Forecast
JARBIDGE, NV(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 20
Mostly Cloudy
- High 55 °F, low 39 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Thursday, October 21
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 64 °F, low 43 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Friday, October 22
Chance of light rain during the day; while chance of light rain then chance of rain and snow overnight
- High 61 °F, low 36 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, October 23
Rain and snow likely during the day; while light rain likely then rain and snow overnight
- High 47 °F, low 35 °F
- Light wind
