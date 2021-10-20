Macomb County police searching for missing man last seen in Mount Clemens

Photo credit Macomb County Sheriff's Department

MOUNT CLEMENS (WWJ) -- The Macomb County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help in finding a missing man.

Jonathon McDaniel, 25, was last seen in Mount Clemens on Saturday, October 16. He called someone around 10:45 p.m. that night and then left a location in the area of Market and Main streets on foot.

No one has seen or heard from McDaniel since.

McDaniel is described as a white male, 5 feet 5 inches tall, around 150 pounds, with short brown hair and a short full beard.

He was last seen wearing a brown winter coat, blue jeans and black boots.

Anyone with information about McDaniel’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Macomb County Sheriff’s Office at 586-469-5502.