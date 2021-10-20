CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Macomb County, MI

Macomb County police searching for missing man last seen in Mount Clemens

By WWJ Newsroom
WWJ News Radio
WWJ News Radio
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34krRY_0cWxGo9G00
Photo credit Macomb County Sheriff's Department

MOUNT CLEMENS (WWJ) -- The Macomb County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help in finding a missing man.

Jonathon McDaniel, 25, was last seen in Mount Clemens on Saturday, October 16. He called someone around 10:45 p.m. that night and then left a location in the area of Market and Main streets on foot.

No one has seen or heard from McDaniel since.

McDaniel is described as a white male, 5 feet 5 inches tall, around 150 pounds, with short brown hair and a short full beard.

He was last seen wearing a brown winter coat, blue jeans and black boots.

Anyone with information about McDaniel’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Macomb County Sheriff’s Office at 586-469-5502.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Macomb County, MI
Crime & Safety
County
Macomb County, MI
City
Mount Clemens, MI
Mount Clemens, MI
Crime & Safety
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Missing Person#Police#Brown Hair
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WWJ News Radio

WWJ News Radio

Detroit, MI
9K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from Detroit.

 https://www.audacy.com/wwjnewsradio

Comments / 0

Community Policy