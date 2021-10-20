Take advantage of a rainy Wednesday in Laurier
(LAURIER, WA) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Laurier Wednesday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.
Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.
Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.
Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.
Along with a rainy Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Laurier:
Wednesday, October 20
Light rain during the day; while slight chance of light rain then patchy fog overnight
- High 57 °F, low 37 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 5 mph
Thursday, October 21
Patchy fog then partly sunny during the day; while light rain overnight
- High 60 °F, low 41 °F
- Breezy: 3 mph
Friday, October 22
Light rain during the day; while chance of light rain then patchy fog overnight
- High 55 °F, low 39 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, October 23
Light Rain Likely
- High 52 °F, low 37 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
