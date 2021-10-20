Ironside Weather Forecast
IRONSIDE, OR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 20
Scattered rain showers then partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 57 °F, low 32 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 9 mph
Thursday, October 21
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then chance of light rain overnight
- High 64 °F, low 37 °F
- Breezy: 7 mph
Friday, October 22
Light rain during the day; while chance of light rain then mostly cloudy overnight
- High 53 °F, low 30 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, October 23
Light rain likely during the day; while light rain overnight
- High 51 °F, low 33 °F
- Light wind
