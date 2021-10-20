Oxbow Daily Weather Forecast
OXBOW, ME(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 20
Isolated rain showers during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 53 °F, low 37 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Thursday, October 21
Chance of rain showers during the day; while rain showers likely overnight
- High 57 °F, low 47 °F
- Breezy: 7 mph
Friday, October 22
Rain showers likely during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 61 °F, low 33 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 7 mph
Saturday, October 23
Partly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then slight chance of rain and snow showers overnight
- High 51 °F, low 31 °F
- Light wind
