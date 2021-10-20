Oxbow Daily Weather Forecast

OXBOW, ME(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, October 20 Isolated rain showers during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight High 53 °F, low 37 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Thursday, October 21 Chance of rain showers during the day; while rain showers likely overnight High 57 °F, low 47 °F Breezy: 7 mph



Friday, October 22 Rain showers likely during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight High 61 °F, low 33 °F Breezy: 2 to 7 mph



Saturday, October 23 Partly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then slight chance of rain and snow showers overnight High 51 °F, low 31 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.