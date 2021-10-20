Stevens Village Daily Weather Forecast

STEVENS VILLAGE, AK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, October 20 Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of light snow overnight High 31 °F, low 18 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Thursday, October 21 Slight chance of light snow during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight High 32 °F, low 16 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Friday, October 22 Mostly cloudy then slight chance of light snow during the day; while chance of light snow overnight High 29 °F, low 19 °F Light wind



Saturday, October 23 Slight Chance of Light Snow High 30 °F, low 24 °F Light wind



