Avon, OH

Bomb threat closes Avon High

By Talia Naquin
 8 days ago

AVON, Ohio (WJW) – Avon High School is the latest in Northeast Ohio to keep students home due to a threat to the campus.

Avon police tell FOX 8 a bomb threat was emailed to the high school Wednesday morning.

Police have the person who sent the email in custody for questioning.

The school was closed out of precaution.

Officers searched the school with bomb dogs.

Police say there was no real threat to the school following a search of the property.

Classes at Avon High School are scheduled to resume Thursday.

Several Northeast Ohio school districts have been impacted by recent threats.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 8 Cleveland WJW.

