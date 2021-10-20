CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lefor, ND

Weather Forecast For Lefor

Lefor Journal
 8 days ago

LEFOR, ND(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QcoOx_0cWxGX5n00

  • Wednesday, October 20

    Partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 42 °F, low 23 °F
    • Breezy: 8 mph

  • Thursday, October 21

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 50 °F, low 29 °F
    • Breezy: 7 mph

  • Friday, October 22

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 54 °F, low 31 °F
    • Windy: 24 mph

  • Saturday, October 23

    Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of light rain overnight

    • High 48 °F, low 34 °F
    • Windy: 24 mph

Lefor Journal

Lefor, ND
6
Followers
267
Post
861
Views
